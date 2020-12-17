Caspian Energy Club organizes meeting with “Azərişıq” OJSC

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

Advisor to the Chairman of "Azərişıq" OJSC Elsevar Rustamli has met with members of the Caspian Energy Club.

Discussed at the Online Round Table were issues and suggestions from entrepreneurs, concerning the cooperation with "Azərişıq" OJSC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was said by the Caspian Energy Club’s Chairman and CEO, Telman Aliyev.

Speaking at the event, Advisor to the Chairman of “Azərişıq” OJSC Elsevar Rustamli noted that in recent years, the process of entrepreneurs’ connection to the electricity network in Azerbaijan has become easier and more accessible. According to him, the integration of a number of state structures into electronic systems contributes to an even greater increase of transparency.

Rustamov noted that in the latest World Bank report published today, Azerbaijan is among the 10 most reforming countries. It is the reforms, introduced in terms of the "connection to electric networks" indicator, that were also included in this report of the World Bank. The report shows that as a result of summing up the technical specifications and connecting to electrical systems in one package, the number of procedures for connecting to electrical networks has been reduced to 5, and the period-to 32 days. It is noteworthy that previously, these indicators were respectively reflected in the report as 7 procedures and 41 days. This is the main indicator of the successful course of reforms implemented under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking about the innovations introduced by the structure, he represents, Director of the training and innovation center of "Azərişıq" JSC, Araz Mammadzade said that a special software and SMART Card reader have been recently launched in order to facilitate the process for subscribers using smart-card meters. We know how important it is to maintain a social distance when the pandemic is spread. The significance of smart-cards was stressed, given the importance of social distance maintenance. It is a perfect way to develop cashless payments and ensure transparency. Introduction of the e-notifications, operations of the 199 call center are also measures aimed at satisfaction of subscribers.

Then, the event proceeded with giving answers to questions of entrepreneurs. Their complaints and suggestions were listened.

Telman Aliyev thanked Elsevar Rustamli for the open and sincere dialogue and suggested creating a joint working group with “Azərişıq” OJSC. The working group makes it possible to regularly monitor pressing issues, suggestions and problems, and find solutions in a timely manner.

It is worth reminding that the Online Round Table was launched by the Caspian Energy Club to discuss issues and suggestions from entrepreneurs representing different economic sectors of Azerbaijan.

The Caspian Energy Club which brings together over 5,000 companies and organizations from 50 countries was established in June 2002. As an active participant of the business-to-government dialogue, the major objective of the CASPIAN ENERGY CLUB is to improve the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and in other countries where the Caspian Energy Club operates, as well as to stimulate and actively participate in the B2G, B2B and B2C dialogues.

The Caspian Energy Club is the international business-networking platform and regularly organizes various events. The head office of the Caspian Energy club is in Baku. The Caspian Energy Club has official representative offices in Georgia and Kazakhstan, and authorized representatives in different countries around the world.