Caspian European Club holds Business Forum with State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of Azerbaijan

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

The primary areas of the development and implementation of the reforms in the field of standardization, accreditation, metrology and patents in the recent years, have been discussed with the business representatives today during the Business Forum of the Caspian European Club with the participation of Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov.

Addressing the Business Forum, Ramiz Hasanov spoke in detail about the activities of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ramiz Hasanov noted that the fulfillment of tasks assigned by the Head of State and aimed at stimulating the development of the non-oil sector requires removal of technical barriers in trade relations with other countries, production of safe and qualitative, high-tech and innovative products, introduction of modern quality management systems at the production and service enterprises. According to him, Azerbaijan President’s Decree “Concerning additional measures for the improvement of the safety control over the facilities of standardization, metrology, accreditation and patent” dated 10 February 2017 has been one of the important reforms implemented in the field of the quality infrastructure over the past period. Ramiz Hasanov noted that following the order of the Head of the State, the Committee established 4 legal entities of public law on standardization, metrology, accreditation and patent. In this way, the dependence of structures, operating in the mentioned areas, on the state budget was abolished while the employees got high-paid work in the legal entities of public law: “Discussion of the draft bills “On standardization” and “On technical regulation” has reached the final stage in the parliament. Azerbaijan Standardization Institute has become an ISO member as a national body for standardization. Besides, 45% of national standards have been brought to conformity with the international and European standards. The request of the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center for the associate membership in the EU was considered at the general assembly of the European co-operation for Accreditation (EU). “The Center was unanimously admitted as an associate member into the international organization. The major goal is to obtain recognition of testing and calibration documents, as well as conformity certificates given by the bodies accredited in Azerbaijan and the European countries. At present, the work on Azerbaijan Accreditation Center’s joining the EU’s agreement on mutual recognition is underway,” the Head of the State Committee emphasized.

Speaking about the implemented work in the field of metrology, Ramiz Hasanov said that certain work has been done in the field of international recognition of the measurements carried out in the laboratories of the Azerbaijan state standards: “On January 31, 2018, the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute was awarded the Certificate of Recognition of the Quality Management System at the meeting of KOOMET held at the National Metrology Institute of Germany (PTB) in Braunschweig.”

Ramiz Hasanov also informed the guests about the results of the implemented reforms, activities in the field of technical regulation and standardization, accreditation, metrology, patent and trademarks, as well as government programs and strategic roadmaps that pose a number of tasks for the Committee.

Proposals of the Business Forum attendees on this subject, as well as issues of interest of the Caspian European Club member companies were discussed in conclusion.

Speaking at the Business Forum, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev thanked Ramiz Hasanov for the constructive dialogue, as well as for attention to proposals and requests spoken out by the members of the Caspian European Club during the event. According to Telman Aliyev, during the Business Forum the companies received answers to their questions, and discussed the ways of cooperation in this area.

Telman Aliyev invited all the attendees of the Business Forum to take part in the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi to be held with the support of the Government of Georgia, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Caspian European Club on April 18, 2018. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all members of the Government of Georgia representing the economic bloc are expected to attend the opening ceremony of Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi. The Forum organiser is the Georgian company Caspian Energy Georgia.

He also informed the guests about a joint solemn event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the ADR to be held together with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia in late May. “We invite all companies to attend the Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum, as well as the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Georgia scheduled for this period,” Telman Aliyev said.

Telman Aliyev recalled that the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region. The Caspian American Club (established on 24 December 2016) and Caspian Asian Club (26 January 2018) will be managed by the Members of the Board of the Caspian European Club for 2 years. All companies entering the Caspian European Club get an automatic membership within the Caspian American Club, Caspian Asian Club and vice-versa.

According to Telman Aliyev, since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club, which bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, work in 70 countries around the world and make proactive efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

During the business forum Ramiz Hasanov was presented with the Honorary Membership Certificate of the Caspian European Club. The heads of companies and ambassadors, representatives of a number of diplomatic missions attended the business forum of the Caspian European Club. More than 160 businessmen took part in the event. Certificates were given to the companies, which joined and extended their membership in the Caspian European Club.

