Caspian European Club organizes online B2B FMCG forum

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

The Caspian European Club has organized an online B2B FMCG forum which discussed challenges facing FMCG companies during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, discussed in the course of the forum were also suggestions to handle these challenges. This news was reported by Chairman and Group CEO of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Telman Aliyev.

Deputy Director of the Agrarian Research Center under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Namig Shalbuzov, Head of the Registration and Work with Entrepreneurship Department at the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mikayil, Head of the Certification and Import-Export Control Sector at the Azerbaijan Republic Food Safety Agency’s Department for Food Chain Control and Work with Regional Offices Farid Amirov, Head of the Department of Customs Control and Trade Facilitation of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elchin Rustamov, Head of the Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Department of the State Customs Committee Gunay Salamova, a representative of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency for Sumgayit city (a friend of SME) Elmar Rzayev, Managing Director of the Azexport.az portal Ayhan Gadashov, as well as top-managers of public and private, representing different sectors of economy, also joined the discussions held within the framework of the online B2B FMCG Forum which lasted for 3 hours.

On behalf of the top managers of the Caspian European Club member companies, Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and all representatives of the economic bloc of the Government of Azerbaijan for the active involvement and support which they provide to entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

B2B forum is a unique platform for international business networking created by the Caspian European Club, where business representatives make short presentations, talk about their activities, share industry problems and offer solutions to these problems.

Online B2B forums are held twice a week and serve as an additional platform for communicating in an informal setting and establishing new business contacts with heads of companies from different sectors of the economy of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, as well as other countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.