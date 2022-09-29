Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits National Training Center in Georgia

Tbilisi, September 29, AZERTAC

A delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has visited the Krtsanisi National Training Center near Tbilisi, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

An extensive briefing on the history and activities of the center was presented to the Azerbaijani delegation.

The delegation then visited the Military Scientific–Technical Center “Delta”.

An inspection of the military vehicles and equipment produced in the center was conducted, and an exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of military-technical cooperation was held.