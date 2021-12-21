China's annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity hits 7 bln doses VIDEO

  • HOMEPAGE
    China's annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity hits 7 bln doses

    21.12.2021 [16:28]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    China's annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity has reached 7 billion doses, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Xinhua reports.

    The country's latest capacity was announced on Monday by MIIT Minister Xiao Yaqing at a national work conference in Beijing.

    More than 2.68 billion vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed.

    AZERTAG.AZ :China's annual COVID-19 vaccine production capacity hits 7 bln doses
