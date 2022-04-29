  • HOMEPAGE
    Chinese mainland reports 5,646 new local COVID-19 cases, 5,487 in Shanghai

    29.04.2022 [09:44]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 5,646 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 5,487 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday, according to Xinhua.

    The rest of the cases were reported in 17 other provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Jilin, and Zhejiang.

    Of all the newly reported local confirmed cases, 5,125 were previously identified as asymptomatic infections.

    Shanghai also reported 9,545 of the 9,942 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

    Following the recovery of 2,796 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, there were 28,317 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

    Shanghai on Thursday also reported 52 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,975.

