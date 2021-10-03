Chronicle of the Patriotic War: October 3

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

In response to the large-scale provocations committed by Armenian armed forces along entire length of the front, the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020, launched a counter-offensive which then dubbed as “Iron Fist”. The 44-day war has put an end to the almost thirty years of occupation and ensured the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The bright victory achieved under leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has been written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters.

AZERTAC presents the Chronicle of the Patriotic War.

“The Azerbaijani army today raised the flag of Azerbaijan in Madagiz. Madagiz is ours. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his official Twitter account.

President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani Army today liberated Talish village of Tartar district, Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashaghi Maralyan, Shaybay and Guyjag villages of Jabrayil district and Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli village of Fuzuli district.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev twitted that the historical name of Madagiz restored and henceforth called Sugovushan.

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry revealed list of Armenia’s destroyed military equipment.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as many as 19 civilians, including 3 women and 2 infants were killed, 63 others injured as a result of Armenian military attacks on Azerbaijan’s residential settlements from September 27.