Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

Colombians have voted in a polarised election marked by deep grievances and distrust, coming on the heels of a quarantine that has deepened divisions and a protest movement last year that inspired the country’s youth to take to the streets, according to Aljazeera.

Polls opened at 8am (13:00 GMT) across the country on Sunday and closed at 4pm (21:00 GMT).

The election follows a heated campaign that has come to represent a divided country plagued by economic, social and racial inequality.

This discontent propelled anti-government demonstrations that swept the country last year, and was amplified by the government’s brutal response.

Colombia’s current conservative president, Ivan Duque, is the country’s least popular head of state on record. This is due, in part, to his handling of the protests.