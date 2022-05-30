  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Colombians vote in divisive presidential election

    30.05.2022 [12:14]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    Colombians have voted in a polarised election marked by deep grievances and distrust, coming on the heels of a quarantine that has deepened divisions and a protest movement last year that inspired the country’s youth to take to the streets, according to Aljazeera.

    Polls opened at 8am (13:00 GMT) across the country on Sunday and closed at 4pm (21:00 GMT).

    The election follows a heated campaign that has come to represent a divided country plagued by economic, social and racial inequality.

    This discontent propelled anti-government demonstrations that swept the country last year, and was amplified by the government’s brutal response.

    Colombia’s current conservative president, Ivan Duque, is the country’s least popular head of state on record. This is due, in part, to his handling of the protests.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Colombians vote in divisive presidential election
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [19:56]
    Small plane crashes in Croatia, killing all 4 on board
    30.05.2022 [18:26]
    Mexico confirms 1st monkeypox case
    30.05.2022 [16:43]
    Egypt signs €8 billion deal with Siemens for high-speed rail system
    30.05.2022 [15:16]
    Death toll from Brazil rains rises to 84
    Colombians vote in divisive presidential election