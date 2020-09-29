  • HOMEPAGE
    Colonel Dargahli: Armenian army’s Uragan multiple launch rocket system destroyed

    29.09.2020 [11:34]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “The Azerbaijani army continues to inflict heavy defeats on the Armenian side,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “A few minutes before, units of the Azerbaijani army destroyed a Hurricane multiple launch rocket system of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Khojavand (Martuni),” Dargahli said.

