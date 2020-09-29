  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Colonel Dargahli: The Armenian army’s regiment in Madagiz is completely demoralized

    29.09.2020 [14:47]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “As a result of a large-scale combat operation of the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian army’s regiment in Madagiz was completely demoralized, and agony began,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “The military personnel are in a panic. Many of them, including the newly arrived reservists for replenishment, refuse to join the battle, and are leaving the area of combat operation,” Dargahli said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Colonel Dargahli: The Armenian army’s regiment in Madagiz is completely demoralized
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [18:44]
    Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office addresses to people of Azerbaijan
    29.09.2020 [18:23]
    Armenian servicemen shell residential complex for IDPs
    29.09.2020 [17:15]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries
    29.09.2020 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO
    Colonel Dargahli: The Armenian army’s regiment in Madagiz is completely demoralized