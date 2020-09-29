  • HOMEPAGE
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: Armenia has not shot down aircraft of Azerbaijani Air Force

    29.09.2020 [00:31]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    "The information spread by the Armenian side about the shooting down of the aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan in the evening is false and misinformation," chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.

    "I declare that all the aviation assets of the Azerbaijan Army are in service and operable," Colonel Dargahli added.

