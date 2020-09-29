Colonel Vagif Dargahli: Armenia has not shot down aircraft of Azerbaijani Air Force
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2020 [00:31]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
"The information spread by the Armenian side about the shooting down of the aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan in the evening is false and misinformation," chief of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.
"I declare that all the aviation assets of the Azerbaijan Army are in service and operable," Colonel Dargahli added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.09.2020 [19:58]
28.09.2020 [17:18]
28.09.2020 [16:21]
MULTIMEDIA
28.09.2020 [17:16]
28.09.2020 [16:08]
28.09.2020 [14:17]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
29.09.2020 [00:31]
28.09.2020 [21:33]
28.09.2020 [21:09]
28.09.2020 [20:12]
28.09.2020 [12:12]
28.09.2020 [11:48]
26.09.2020 [17:17]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
25.09.2020 [08:43]
24.09.2020 [16:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
28.09.2020 [21:14]
28.09.2020 [18:23]
28.09.2020 [14:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note