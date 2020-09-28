Colonel Vagif Dargahli: “Military command staff of Armenia ordered to use weapons against its soldiers”
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2020 [14:41]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
“According to the intelligence information received, the military command staff of Armenia has established commandant posts on the roads between the occupied territories and Armenia,” Chief of the Press Service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.
“The aim is to prevent the population from fleeing in panic to Armenia and to delay Armenian soldiers fled from the army.
According to some reports, serious incidents with the use of weapons were registered at these posts, there are dead and wounded,” Vagif Dargahli added.
