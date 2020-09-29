Colonel Vagif Dargahli: Not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
“The Armenian side continues to spread provocative information,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.
“News spread by the Armenian side about the alleged return of part of the territories liberated by the Azerbaijan Army is misinformation.
We state that not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost. At present, the Azerbaijan Army is conducting an operation to break the enemy's resistance,” Colonel Dargahli said.
