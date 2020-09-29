  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: Not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost

    29.09.2020 [10:20]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “The Armenian side continues to spread provocative information,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “News spread by the Armenian side about the alleged return of part of the territories liberated by the Azerbaijan Army is misinformation.

    We state that not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost. At present, the Azerbaijan Army is conducting an operation to break the enemy's resistance,” Colonel Dargahli said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Colonel Vagif Dargahli: Not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [18:44]
    Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office addresses to people of Azerbaijan
    29.09.2020 [18:23]
    Armenian servicemen shell residential complex for IDPs
    29.09.2020 [17:15]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries
    29.09.2020 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: Not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost