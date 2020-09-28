Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The Armenian Army is facing a shortage of food and medicines

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“We have got information about the shortage of medicines and food in the Armenian army, which cannot withstand a two-day battle,” Chief of the Press Service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

“The lack of drugs is associated with numerous losses what the enemy suffered during the battles.

Due to the insufficient number of military ambulances intended for the evacuation of the wounded and corpses, they are transported by private cars and trucks,” Colonel Dargahli said.