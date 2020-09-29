  • HOMEPAGE
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: "Armenian side presents old videos to the population as new ones

    29.09.2020 [11:47]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC 

    “Armenia's military propaganda machine, which is in a desperate situation after a series of successful military operations of the Azerbaijan Army, has launched a large-scale provocation in the information space,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “As always, such activity of the Armenian side includes presenting old videos from previous battles to the population as new ones. The goal is to pass their failure off to the population as their success,” Dargahlı added.

