    Consortium for construction of TAP to invest 800 million euros in Albania

    03.10.2017 [12:13]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) plans to invest a total of 800 million euros in Albania in 2017-2018, said TAP country manager for Albania Shkelqim Bozgo.

    TAP will transport natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

    TAP's routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia and others. TAP's landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian natural gas to some of the largest European markets such as Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland and Austria.

    TAP will promote the economic development and job creation along the pipeline route; it will be a major source of foreign direct investment and it is not dependent on grants or subsidies. With first gas sales to Georgia and Turkey targeted for late 2018, first deliveries to Europe will follow in 2020.

    TAP's shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam S.p.A. (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Consortium for construction of TAP to invest 800 million euros in Albania
