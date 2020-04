Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

"A total of 18,328 cases (+16.2%) have been recorded in Russia’s 82 regions. Over the past 24 hours, 179 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering, the total number of recoveries is 1,470. Eighteen coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours. A total of 148 people have died in Russia," the crisis center said.

Another 1,355 cases have been recorded in Moscow, the total number of infected people in the Russian capital has exceeded 11,500.