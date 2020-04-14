  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 21,100

    14.04.2020 [13:37]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 2,774 over the past 24 hours reaching 21,102 in 82 regions, according to TASS. To date, 1,694 patients have recovered, 170 people have died, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

    "A total of 21,102 coronavirus infection cases (+15.1%) have been recorded in 82 regions of Russia. Over the past 24 hours, 224 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the total number of recoveries is 1,694. Twenty-two coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, the total number of fatalities in Russia has reached 170," the crisis center said.

    Another 1,489 cases have been recorded in Moscow, a total of 13,002 people have contracted the virus in the Russian capital. New coronavirus cases have been reported in 51 regions across Russia.

    A total of 224 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, including 179 in Moscow. Fatalities have been recorded in Moscow (13), the Moscow Region (5), the Bashkortostan Region (2), the Vladimir Region (1) and the Voronezh Region (1).

