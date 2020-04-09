  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus cases reach 555 in Uzbekistan

    09.04.2020 [11:33]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    As of April 9, 10:00, the number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 555 people, the Ministry of Health reports, according to the country’s National News Agency (UzA).

    30 people have fully recovered from the virus so far, the ministry said.

