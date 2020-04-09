Coronavirus cases reach 555 in Uzbekistan
AzerTAg.az
09.04.2020 [11:33]
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
As of April 9, 10:00, the number of coronavirus infected in Uzbekistan has reached 555 people, the Ministry of Health reports, according to the country’s National News Agency (UzA).
30 people have fully recovered from the virus so far, the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
09.04.2020 [13:21]
09.04.2020 [10:57]
09.04.2020 [00:16]
08.04.2020 [16:39]
MULTIMEDIA
09.04.2020 [12:39]
08.04.2020 [23:44]
08.04.2020 [16:44]
09.04.2020 [14:10]
09.04.2020 [13:45]
09.04.2020 [12:49]
09.04.2020 [12:47]
09.04.2020 [11:30]
08.04.2020 [11:42]
08.04.2020 [10:36]
02.04.2020 [12:03]
08.04.2020 [15:29]
01.04.2020 [11:28]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
08.04.2020 [17:41]
08.04.2020 [17:10]
07.04.2020 [17:21]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
06.04.2020 [23:40]
02.04.2020 [21:37]
02.04.2020 [12:47]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note