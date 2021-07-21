  • HOMEPAGE
    Coronavirus infections at Tokyo Olympics rise to 79

    21.07.2021 [17:31]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics has risen to 79, organizers said on Wednesday, just days before the start of the major sports event.

    Eight more people who arrived in Japan for the games have tested positive for COVID-19, the Tokyo Organizing Committee said.

    Japan has barred spectators from attending the delayed Olympics, scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 8, with the host city Tokyo in a state of emergency at least until Aug. 22 due to surging infections.

    More than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries will compete in 33 sports at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held at 42 competition venues.

