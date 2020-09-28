Criminal case launched on death of Aghdam district resident as a result of enemy shelling

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“As reported earlier, grossly violating its commitments under the Geneva Conventions, and neglecting the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to subject civilians, numerous houses and objects, as well as household premises to intensive artillery fire,” press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told AZRTAC.

“Densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens are chosen as targets.

By now, 27 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries.

We deeply regret that Pashayev Joshgun Anvar, born in 1979, a resident of Evoghlu village, Aghdam district, was killed as a result of another enemy shelling of the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Aghdam Prosecutor's Office under Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by group of persons, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by organized group or criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangerous way), Article 120.2.7 (deliberate murder of two or more persons), Article 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducts the necessary documentation and collects evidence to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished in accordance with international law.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.