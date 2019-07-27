Cypriot triple jumper captures gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, July 27, AZERTAC In men’s triple jump event, Grigoris Nicolau from Cyprus has grabbed gold with 15,45m result, followed by Russian Vladislav Aleksandrin (15,38m) and French Simon Gore (15,33m). In women’s high jump event, Russian Adelina Khalikova won gold, followed by Swiss Marithe Engondo and Stiliana Ioannidou from Cyprus.

