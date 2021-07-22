  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Death toll in China floods rises to 33, 8 missing

    22.07.2021 [17:10]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    The death toll due to floods in China has risen to 33 while eight others are still missing, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Local emergency management in the central Henan province said on Thursday that a total of 376,000 people have been transferred to safer places, Chinese daily Global Times reported.

    Authorities said the affected area of crops is around 215,000 hectares while causing economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan ($188 million).

    Torrential rains have caused massive flooding in Henan’s capital Zhengzhou since last weekend.

    More than 1.2 million people have been affected by the flood.

    Rains caused rivers to burst their banks and flooding streets in several cities in the region.

    According to the Zhengzhou Meteorology Bureau, 617 millimeters (over 24 inches) of rain has been recorded in the region, the highest in 60 years.

    AZERTAG.AZ : Death toll in China floods rises to 33, 8 missing
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.07.2021 [20:09]
    Unesco strips Liverpool of its world heritage status
    22.07.2021 [18:23]
    Claims against Wuhan lab based on thin air, researcher says
    22.07.2021 [11:09]
    More than 3.73B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide
    21.07.2021 [11:36]
    12 killed in heavy rain in China's Zhengzhou
    Death toll in China floods rises to 33, 8 missing Death toll in China floods rises to 33, 8 missing Death toll in China floods rises to 33, 8 missing