    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Death toll in bus crash near Kaluga grows to seven

    03.02.2019 [15:30]

    Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

    The death toll in the bus crash near Kaluga has risen to seven, and four of those dead are children, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s regional department told TASS.

    "Seven people died in the bus crash, including four children," Natalya Gorokhova said.

    The accident occurred at 9:15 am on Sunday when the bus overturned and fell into a ditch. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the bus carried 48 people, including 33 children, who were going to Kaluga for competitions.

    Two criminal cases have been opened into violating traffic rules and providing services failing to meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more people.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Death toll in bus crash near Kaluga grows to seven
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.02.2019 [12:26]
    Trump, Xi could meet in Da Nang on 27-28 February - Reports
    03.02.2019 [11:26]
    Pope Francis to visit UAE with message of peaceful coexistence
    02.02.2019 [12:27]
    Turkish army captures 4 Daesh members
    01.02.2019 [20:51]
    US suspends INF Treaty obligations — Pompeo
    Death toll in bus crash near Kaluga grows to seven