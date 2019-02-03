Death toll in bus crash near Kaluga grows to seven

Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

The death toll in the bus crash near Kaluga has risen to seven, and four of those dead are children, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry’s regional department told TASS.

"Seven people died in the bus crash, including four children," Natalya Gorokhova said.

The accident occurred at 9:15 am on Sunday when the bus overturned and fell into a ditch. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the bus carried 48 people, including 33 children, who were going to Kaluga for competitions.

Two criminal cases have been opened into violating traffic rules and providing services failing to meet safety requirements, resulting in the death of two or more people.