Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions in direction of Kalbajar district were subjected to fire

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC “On May 11 in the evening, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli and Yukhari Shorzha settlements of Basarkechar region of the state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim and Zaylik settlements of Kalbajar district,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. According to the ministry, Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.

