    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak region again subjected to fire

    20.07.2021 [01:02]

    Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

    “On July 19 at 20:50 the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were again subjected to fire by use of various caliber weapons from the territory of Armenia,” the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the fire activity of the opposing side.

    The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses,” the ministry added.

    Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army's combat positions in direction of Sadarak region again subjected to fire
