    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Defense Ministry: Foreign specialists and modern equipment involved in search operations of crashed military aircraft

    30.07.2019 [18:10]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    “Modern underwater robots, including foreign specialists and professional divers, have been involved in the search operations of the MiG-29 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan, which crashed during a training flight on July 24,” Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

    “An appeal was made to the relevant structures of the Republic of Turkey in order to involve additional forces to the operations. It is expected that the specialists of these structures will arrive in our country in the near future.

    At the same time, expanding the area of operations, numerous ships, boats and aviation assets of the relevant structures of our country are involved in the search operations,” the ministry said.

    “Despite the unfavorable weather conditions that continue from the moment of the aircraft crash to the present day, the search operations are currently being intensively carried out under the leadership of a commission established on the instruction of the Minister of Defense,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Defense Ministry: Foreign specialists and modern equipment involved in search operations of crashed military aircraft
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.07.2019 [20:14]
    Iran’s warships arrive in Baku
    30.07.2019 [20:11]
    Azerbaijani servicemen to attend International Army Games-2019 in Belarus
    30.07.2019 [17:35]
    Kazakhstan`s warship arrives in Baku
    30.07.2019 [11:40]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    Defense Ministry: Foreign specialists and modern equipment involved in search operations of crashed military aircraft Defense Ministry: Foreign specialists and modern equipment involved in search operations of crashed military aircraft Defense Ministry: Foreign specialists and modern equipment involved in search operations of crashed military aircraft Defense Ministry: Foreign specialists and modern equipment involved in search operations of crashed military aircraft