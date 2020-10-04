  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: Military personnel of Azerbaijan Army complies with standards of humanitarian law

    04.10.2020 [21:12]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    “The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army act in accordance with the requirements of the Memorandum of standards of the International Humanitarian Law, which must be adhered to by the parties of international armed conflict.

    Our servicemen are able to provide protection to persons not participating in the fighting, provide them with medical and other assistance, as well as comply with the rules for dealing with missing and dead,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “In addition, during military operations, the Azerbaijan Army distinguishes between the civilian population/infrastructure and the military personnel/facilities and also protects the civilian population and infrastructure from military strikes.

    At the same time, the Azerbaijan Army is taking measures to inform the civilian population in advance when circumstances permit, as well as to protect the population under its control from enemy attacks,” the ministry added.

    Defense Ministry: Military personnel of Azerbaijan Army complies with standards of humanitarian law
