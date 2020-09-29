Defense Ministry: Territory of Dashkesan region shelled from Armenian territory

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the territory of Dashkesan region from the early hours of Tuesday.

"Armenia has committed another provocation. On September 29, starting from 07.30, the territory of the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan is subjected to artillery fire from the territory of the Vardenis region of Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.

"Adequate retaliatory actions will be taken by the Azerbaijani Army," the ministry added.