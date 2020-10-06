Defense Ministry: The enemy subjected to fire the regions of Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
06.10.2020 [19:40]
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
“The Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Yevlakh, Goranboy and Beylagan districts of Azerbaijan,” Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.10.2020 [16:43]
06.10.2020 [15:33]
06.10.2020 [12:54]
MULTIMEDIA
06.10.2020 [19:49]
06.10.2020 [16:09]
06.10.2020 [12:03]
06.10.2020 [11:18]
06.10.2020 [19:40]
06.10.2020 [19:37]
06.10.2020 [18:52]
06.10.2020 [12:25]
06.10.2020 [11:56]
06.10.2020 [11:25]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
06.10.2020 [12:47]
05.10.2020 [16:02]
05.10.2020 [15:30]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note