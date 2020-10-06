  • HOMEPAGE
    Defense Ministry: The enemy subjected to fire the regions of Azerbaijan

    06.10.2020 [19:40]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC 

    “The Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Yevlakh, Goranboy and Beylagan districts of Azerbaijan,” Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

