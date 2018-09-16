Deputy FM: Malaysia keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan

Kuala Lumpur, September 16, AZERTAC

“Malaysia is keen to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan,” said newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Marzuki Yahya as he met with Azerbaijan`s ambassador Kuala Lumpur Galey Allahverdiyev.

Yahya underlined that the new government of Malaysia is committed to developing comprehensive cooperation with the friendly Azerbaijan. He thanked the Azerbaijani government for the invitation to attend the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

Ambassador Allahverdiyev updated the Malaysian deputy FM on the forum.

Allahverdiyev hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia as friendly and fraternal, saying the two countries maintain close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. He said this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Allahverdiyev said Azerbaijan commends Malaysia for its position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent