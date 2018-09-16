    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Deputy FM: Malaysia keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan

    16.09.2018 [14:26]

    Kuala Lumpur, September 16, AZERTAC

    “Malaysia is keen to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan,” said newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Marzuki Yahya as he met with Azerbaijan`s ambassador Kuala Lumpur Galey Allahverdiyev.

    Yahya underlined that the new government of Malaysia is committed to developing comprehensive cooperation with the friendly Azerbaijan. He thanked the Azerbaijani government for the invitation to attend the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

    Ambassador Allahverdiyev updated the Malaysian deputy FM on the forum.

    Allahverdiyev hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia as friendly and fraternal, saying the two countries maintain close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. He said this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    Allahverdiyev said Azerbaijan commends Malaysia for its position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Deputy FM: Malaysia keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2018 [17:43]
    Egyptian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku
    18.09.2018 [14:08]
    Xinhua delegation meets with Azerbaijani President`s Assistant
    18.09.2018 [12:35]
    ‘Azerbaijan-Qatar cooperation has quite impressive prospects”
    17.09.2018 [18:27]
    Azerbaijan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization discuss prospects of cooperation development
    Deputy FM: Malaysia keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan