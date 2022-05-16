  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Deputy Speaker of Kazakh Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

    16.05.2022 [11:00]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    A parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Balaim Kessebayeva has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

    At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Kazakh parliamentary delegation was welcomed by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Tahir Mirkishili, MP Konul Nurullayeva, the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Serzhan Abdykarimov, and other officials.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Deputy Speaker of Kazakh Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [14:30]
    Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis visits tomb of national leader and Alley of Martyrs
    16.05.2022 [14:23]
    ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri arrives in Azerbaijan
    16.05.2022 [14:13]
    Georgian media highlights Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Turkey
    16.05.2022 [11:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev's participation in opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin Airport in spotlight of Moldovan media
    Deputy Speaker of Kazakh Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan