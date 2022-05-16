Deputy Speaker of Kazakh Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

A parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Balaim Kessebayeva has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Kazakh parliamentary delegation was welcomed by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Tahir Mirkishili, MP Konul Nurullayeva, the Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Serzhan Abdykarimov, and other officials.