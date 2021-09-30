Deputy minister of economy: Azerbaijan-Czech trade made $91 million this year

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC “Currently 23 Czech companies operate in the country,” Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov said at the Azerbaijan-Czech business forum. According to Niyazi Safarov, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic made up $91 million this year.

