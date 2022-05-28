Ding Liren wins Chessable Masters

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

China's Ding Liren battled mosquitoes, late-night starts and an inspired fightback from boy wonder Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa to break Indian hearts and win the Chessable Masters, according to the FIDE official website.

The world #2 had to neutralise an incredible performance from 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa who came back hard after falling behind in the final yesterday. The youngster from Chennai had a nation of chess fans behind him as he took the final to overtime, but it wasn't to be.

Ding, who plays in an unfavourable timezone from his home in Wengzhou, China, finally came out on top in the blitz play-off after his opponent blundered. By then, it was nearly 2:30 AM for Pragg in Chennai, and 5 AM for Ding in China.

Ding takes home the $25,000 first prize, $6,250 in bonuses and the pride of winning his first Meltwater Champions Chess Tour title, the fourth leg of the 2022 season. Rameshbabu can be content with $15,000, $6,250 in bonuses, a memorable run and finishing above World Champion Magnus Carlsen, who he beat in the Prelim stage.