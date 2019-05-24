Donald Trump: Our two nations share a strong partnership built on the foundation of a number of shared interests

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has sent a letter of congratulation to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May- the Republic Day.

“On this day in 1918, Azerbaijani independence was declared, and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was established. The United States of America is pleased to celebrate these achievements with all Azerbaijanis more than 100 years later,” the U.S. President said in his message.

“Our two nations share a strong partnership built on the foundation of a number of shared interests. I appreciate Azerbaijan’s contributions to international security and your leadership in enhancing European energy security through the pioneering Southern Gas Corridor. We welcome all steps toward reforms in Azerbaijan – especially in the area of rule of law – that will benefit the Azerbaijani people and create opportunities to deepen our cooperation. Likewise, we welcome your personal engagement in the OSCE Minsk Group process to find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

“I look forward to building on this partnership in the years ahead. Please accept my congratulations and best wishes once again on this important anniversary,” President Donald Trump added.