    Dushanbe declared CIS cultural capital in 2021

    06.01.2021 [13:12]

    Baku, January 6, AZERTAC

    Dushanbe, the capital and largest city of Tajikistan, has been declared the cultural capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States and tourism capital by the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2021, the CIS Executive Committee reported.

    Dushanbe has 37 hotels, 57 restaurants, 4 national tea houses, 32 entertaining centers, 25 markets and 91 shopping centers, 26 souvenir shops, 17 parks, 1 zoo, 5 reservoirs for recreation, 4 culture palaces, 7 theaters, 10 museums, 16 libraries, 306 medical facilities that serve hundreds of locals and foreigners a day.

    The city has 109 travel agencies. The official tourist website of Dushanbe www.dushanbe-travel.tj offers the electronic map of tourist destinations and attraction spots.

    In 2020, the cultural capital of the CIS countries was Kazakhstan's Shymkent.

