Egypt launches Middle East's first mobile natural gas station

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

Egypt`s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced that a mobile station for supplying vehicles with compressed natural gas, the first of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East, has gone into operation, according to the Middle East News Agency MENA.

In a statement released Friday, the ministry said the mobile natural gas station shall be ready to supply up to 500 cars in 12 hours, increasing to 1,000 cars per day when being refilled.

The station is also capable of transporting and storing up to 5,000 cubic meters of gas, thus enabling it to supply industrial and commercial facilities, as well as to be used in emergency cases and for maintenance purposes of gas networks and stations, the ministry added.

It noted that work is underway to introduce 10 mobile stations and distribute them in various regions. MENA