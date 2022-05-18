  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Eintracht Frankfurt to take on Rangers in Europa League final

    18.05.2022 [18:24]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    German team Eintracht Frankfurt will today face Scottish club Rangers in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Eintracht Frankfurt will try to bag their second Europa League title, while Rangers are after their first-ever Europa League title in the clash at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

    Rangers will play their second Europa League final. The Glasgow-based club previously lost to Russia's Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 in the 2008 final that was held in Manchester.

    Spain's Sevilla won the Europa League a record six times, last in 2020.

    Another Spanish club Villarreal are the reigning champions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Eintracht Frankfurt to take on Rangers in Europa League final
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2022 [19:05]
    Azerbaijan to pin hopes on 13 taekwondo fighters at European Championships Manchester 2022
    18.05.2022 [18:17]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Chessable Masters
    18.05.2022 [17:44]
    Azerbaijani table tennis players contesting medals at Pro Tour tournaments in Germany and Poland
    18.05.2022 [15:47]
    Chiellini ready for transfer abroad amid MLS links to LAFC, LA Galaxy and Toronto
    Eintracht Frankfurt to take on Rangers in Europa League final