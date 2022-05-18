Eintracht Frankfurt to take on Rangers in Europa League final

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

German team Eintracht Frankfurt will today face Scottish club Rangers in the 2022 UEFA Europa League final, according to Anadolu Agency.

Eintracht Frankfurt will try to bag their second Europa League title, while Rangers are after their first-ever Europa League title in the clash at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Rangers will play their second Europa League final. The Glasgow-based club previously lost to Russia's Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 in the 2008 final that was held in Manchester.

Spain's Sevilla won the Europa League a record six times, last in 2020.

Another Spanish club Villarreal are the reigning champions.