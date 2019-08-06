    • / WORLD

    El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22

    06.08.2019 [16:34]

    August 6

    Two victims who were injured during a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last weekend died early Monday while being treated at a local hospital, raising the death toll to 22, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The El Paso Police Department confirmed the increasing number of fatalities on Twitter.

    Federal prosecutors are handling that mass shooting, the first of two Saturday, as a case of domestic terrorism.

    The suspect, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was taken into custody after 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured during the attack.

    Just minutes before the tragedy a racist essay was posted to the 8chan website titled “The Inconvenient Truth,” which rails against an alleged "Hispanic invasion of Texas,” and assails "race-mixing" while pledging an imminent attack.

