Energy Minister: Southern Gas Corridor ensures uninterrupted flow of Azerbaijani gas to regional and international markets

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has attended the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) chaired by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The Minister of Energy delivered to the participants greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and congratulations on the start of the 6th summit.

In his speech, the minister said that a rational solution to the challenge of the energy transition is possible not by removing natural gas from the energy balance, but by supporting its role as a bridge in this process. “In this context, the vision and coordinated action of gas market participants - consumer and producer countries - is one of the key factors for stability in the energy market.”

The Energy Minister noted that Azerbaijan's recognition as a reliable supplier and important partner in ensuring energy security as a gas country is based on a balanced energy policy aimed at accurate forecasting, international cooperation, and development. “We are in favor of balance between energy security and the environment. Therefore, from the first time when we were a new source of energy security, along with diversifying routes and supply markets, we also tried to achieve variety of resources in energy balance. The current energy crisis also confirms that it is a more rational approach. One of the biggest projects of 21st century Southern Gas Corridor, as the product of a policy of reconciliation and diversification of the interests of all parties, ensures uninterrupted flow of Azerbaijani gas to regional and international markets.”

He also expressed confidence that the world's growing demand for gas as a clean energy resource in the energy transition will be met through mutually beneficial cooperation and that the GECF will contribute to this process.

The summit was attended by the presidents of Iran, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mozambique, the prime ministers of Libya, Trinidad and Tobago, and ministers of 12 countries.

The summit participants adopted the Doha Declaration.