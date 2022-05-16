Erik ten Hag 'wants N'Golo Kante as first Manchester United signing'

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante his first signing at the helm, according to Sports Mole.

The 31-year-old has again been a vital player for the Blues during the 2021-22 campaign, featuring on 40 occasions in all competitions, contributing two goals and five assists in the process.

Kante's current deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire next June, though, and there has been speculation surrounding the France international's future in recent weeks.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag has identified the midfielder as a leading transfer target, with the Red Devils confident that they can convince Chelsea to sell him in the upcoming market.

The report claims that the Dutchman feels that Kante 'has the ability, experience and hunger' to help the younger players at the club.

Chelsea would allegedly be open to allowing the Frenchman to leave this summer, as the Blues prepare to overhaul their midfield once their takeover has been completed.

West Ham United's Declan Rice also continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the England international is likely to be priced out of a switch to the 20-time English champions.

Meanwhile, a lack of Champions League football next season could make it difficult for them to convince Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to make the move to the club.

Kante has contributed two goals and four assists in 24 Premier League appearances this season, but he has struggled with injury problems in 2021-22, missing four Champions League games this term.

In total, he has represented Chelsea on 258 occasions since arriving from Leicester City in 2016, contributing 13 goals and 15 assists in the process.