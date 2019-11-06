    • / ECONOMY

    Etihad Airways and China Southern become most punctual airlines of October at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

    06.11.2019 [16:33]

    Baku, November 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s main airport – Heydar Aliyev International Airport has compiled a rating of the most punctual airlines for October 2019.

    Etihad Airways, the UAE`s national carrier, and China Southern Airlines achieved the highest -100 % punctuality rate in October 2019 when departing from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    At least 90% of scheduled flights were performed by Uzbekistan Airways, Qatar Airways, Aeroflot, Air Arabia and UIA (Ukraine International). Lufthansa (89.6%), flyNas (88.9%), Kuwait Airways (87.5%), Turkish Airlines (86.5%) and Belavia (86.4%) also achieved high results.

    Overall, in October 2019, 77% of the flights were carried out accordingly to the schedule or delayed by no more than 15 minutes.

    In October 2019, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served 32 passenger airlines, which operated flights to more than 50 different destinations.

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

