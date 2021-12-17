Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF hosts presentation of book “Contributions of the Eurasian nations to Islamic culture” in Baku

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

The presentation of the book “Contributions of Eurasian nations to Islamic culture”, published in English by the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) has been held at the Azerbaijan Institute of the Theology.

According to the Center, Rector of the Institute Agil Shirinov, Chairman of the ICYF-ERC Board Elchin Asgarov, its acting Director-General Vusal Gurbanov and director of the Center of Religious Researches Natig Rahimov addressed the presentation ceremony, where the staff and guests took part.

It was the fifth similar event that had been held in Russia (Moscow and Kazan), Uzbekistan (Tashkent), Kazakhstan (Almaty) and Azerbaijan (Baku).

The book highlights the history of culture of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iran and Indonesia after Islam’s arrival to these countries and reflects the contribution of these peoples to the Islam civilization and culture. The publication features information on each country written by well-known scientists and experts from the region. The book, which reflects the paintings in accordance with the themes and is published in English, describes in detail the contribution of these countries to Islamic and Oriental culture in literature, philosophy, the history of ideas, religious sciences, architecture, painting and other fields of science and culture. During the presentations, the authors of articles on each region spoke about the content and significance of the book from the point of their personal experience and novelty, and also noted its contribution to the closer recognition of peoples of Eurasian and the OIC countries each other.

A documentary film is also planned to be shot in these countries next year as part of a corresponding project at the initiative of the ICYF-ERC.

At the initiative of the Center, a book entitled “Islam and youth in Central Asia and the Caucasus” was published in Russian and English in 2019 and its presentation was held in different countries of the region.