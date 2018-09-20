European Alliance of News Agencies holds annual conference in Warsaw

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

The European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) has held its annual conference in Warsaw, Poland. Held under the motto "The Future for National News Agencies in Europe. Training of News Agency Journalists for the Future", the conference was attended by heads and representatives of more than 30 news agencies, including the UK`s Press Association, Russian TASS, Turkish Anadolu, German DPA, Ukrainian Ukrinform, Bulgarian BTA, Albanian ATA, and Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

In their remarks, CEO of Poland’s PAP news agency Wojciech Surmacz, CEO and Director of the Swedish agency TT, EANA President Jonas Eriksson stressed the importance of using appropriate mechanisms in the field of public information.

The conference heard several presentations, including “Changing news ecosystem of international news agencies” by former CEO of Austrian APA news agency Wolfgang Vyslozil and “Survival challenges of news organizations in small markets” by Professor of Journalism at the Department of Language and Communication Studies at the Finnish University of Jyväskylä Epp Lauk.

Professor of Media and Communications Policy at the University of Helsinki Hannu Nieminen said that the national news agency's advertising platform will play a key role in developing the traditional media.

Jonas Eriksson presented the 2018 EANA Award for Excellence in News Agency Quality to Product Manager of the Finnish STT news agency Pihla Lehmusjoki.