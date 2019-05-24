European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC The 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics has today started in Baku. Nearly 400 gymnasts from 22 countries will compete in three-day championship. During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

