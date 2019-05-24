European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku
AzerTAg.az
24.05.2019 [21:08]
Baku, May 24, AZERTAC
The 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics has today started in Baku.
Nearly 400 gymnasts from 22 countries will compete in three-day championship.
During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
24.05.2019 [21:04]
24.05.2019 [17:27]
24.05.2019 [15:38]
23.05.2019 [20:37]
MULTIMEDIA
24.05.2019 [01:58]
24.05.2019 [21:41]
24.05.2019 [21:33]
24.05.2019 [21:00]
24.05.2019 [20:30]
24.05.2019 [12:58]
24.05.2019 [12:28]
24.05.2019 [11:30]
23.05.2019 [14:37]
22.05.2019 [12:51]
20.05.2019 [13:17]
16.05.2019 [18:12]
23.05.2019 [23:51]
23.05.2019 [13:00]
20.05.2019 [12:26]
01.05.2019 [21:28]
01.05.2019 [17:30]
30.04.2019 [19:03]
29.04.2019 [12:27]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
14.05.2019 [18:32]
23.04.2019 [16:33]
17.04.2019 [17:39]
22.05.2019 [15:04]
09.05.2019 [22:33]
22.04.2019 [15:47]
18.04.2019 [15:57]
24.05.2019 [17:56]
22.05.2019 [21:33]
17.05.2019 [14:02]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note