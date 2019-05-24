    • / SPORTS

    European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku

    24.05.2019 [21:08]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    The 11th European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics has today started in Baku.

    Nearly 400 gymnasts from 22 countries will compete in three-day championship.

    During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

