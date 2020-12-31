Event highlighting Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood held

Baku, December 31, AZERTAC

An event under the motto "Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is eternal and indestructible" has been held at the Training and Educational Center of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and a delegation led by Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar attended the event.

The official part of the event began with honoring the memory of the Shahids (Martyrs) by observing a minute of silence and performing the national anthems of both countries.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is built on fraternal and friendly relations, adding that it is developing and strengthening. Noting the significant role of friendly ties between the heads of state in the development of relations between the two countries, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hailed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey and noted that cooperation would continue to develop in the future.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the participants of the event by phone, and once again congratulated the Azerbaijani state and people on the occasion of the victory in the Patriotic War.

The delegation then viewed a photo exhibition reflecting the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood.