    Event marking 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia held in Tbilisi

    27.12.2017 [10:41]

    Tbilisi, December 28, AZERTAC

    An event marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Tbilisi.

    Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov spoke of historical friendly relations, saying both countries are strategic partners. Touching upon economic relations, the diplomat said the energy and transport projects made contributions to the economic development of both countries. He stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation within the international organizations. The Ambassador said national leader Heydar Aliyev attached particular importance to development of relations with Georgia. "These relations are being developed thanks to successful policy carried out by President Ilham Aliyev. Both countries carry out energy and transport projects."

    Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze said both countries have built excellent neighborly relations and strong partnership based on mutual understanding and farsighted vision. In this regard he mentioned that the two countries already strengthened ties in all areas of mutual interest and achieved to develop projects of regional significance. Mr. Janelidze stressed the role of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline projects in regional development of both countries.

    The event brought together state and governmental officials, MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Tbilisi, and the public.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special correspondent

