    Ex-Audi boss charged with fraud over 'Dieselgate' emissions scandal

    01.08.2019 [10:41]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    Rupert Stadler, who ran Audi until 2018, was arrested last year for his involvement in the "Dieselgate" scandal, according to Deutsche Welle. Prosecutors allege Stadler allowed the sale of vehicles after he was made aware of emissions cheating.

    Former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was indicted Wednesday over his role in the "Dieselgate" emissions-cheating scandal.

    Prosecutors in Munich filed charges of "fraud, indirect discrimination and false advertising."

    It is alleged that Stadler was partly responsible for Audi's decision to sell diesel vehicles with illegally manipulated emission values, which allowed the company to cut costs while cheating on regulators' tests.

    In a press statement, prosecutors said the former Audi boss knew about the emissions manipulation at the end of September 2015 at the latest, but nevertheless allowed, or failed to prevent, the sale of affected Audi and Volkswagen vehicles.

