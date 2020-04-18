Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries increased in January-March 2020
AzerTAg.az
18.04.2020 [11:58]
Baku, April 18, AZERTAC
Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew in the first three months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $257,221,000 to CIS countries in January-March.
According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $652,389,000 in the three months.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
16.04.2020 [18:10]
16.04.2020 [15:28]
16.04.2020 [11:31]
MULTIMEDIA
17.04.2020 [17:58]
17.04.2020 [15:31]
17.04.2020 [16:24]
17.04.2020 [15:17]
18.04.2020 [12:40]
18.04.2020 [11:58]
18.04.2020 [11:39]
17.04.2020 [22:34]
17.04.2020 [16:42]
15.04.2020 [14:51]
12.04.2020 [12:17]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
17.04.2020 [21:19]
16.04.2020 [17:06]
14.04.2020 [17:22]
13.04.2020 [19:19]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
18.04.2020 [13:15]
17.04.2020 [17:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note