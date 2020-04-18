  • HOMEPAGE
    Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries increased in January-March 2020

    18.04.2020 [11:58]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew in the first three months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $257,221,000 to CIS countries in January-March.

    According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $652,389,000 in the three months.

