Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries increased in four months of 2019
AzerTAg.az
22.05.2019 [09:21]
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
Exports from Azerbaijan to CIS countries grew in the first four months of the year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official figures suggest that Azerbaijan exported goods worth $334,266,000 to CIS countries in January-April.
According to the committee, imports from CIS countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $1,017,909,000 in the four months.
